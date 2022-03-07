(Bloomberg) -- India’s currency declined to a record low along with stocks as the war in Ukraine further drove up crude prices and threatened to inflate the nation’s oil-import bill.

The rupee fell as much as 1% to 76.9625 per dollar, past its previous low of 76.9088 to a dollar. Benchmark government bond yields rose five basis points to 6.86%, while the S&P BSE SENSEX Index fell 3%.

The rupee is among Asia’s worst performers this year as surging crude prices fueled worries about the country’s balance of payments. India imports nearly three-fourth of its oil, making it one of the most vulnerable in Asia to higher prices.

“Geopolitical risks will likely stay elevated, especially on the terms of trade shock and current-account deficit implications,” Barclays Plc. analysts including Ashish Agrawal wrote in a note. “The INR is more sensitive to supply side oil shocks. The RBI is likely to continue selling USD passively, but unlikely to defend any particular level.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.