(Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee and bonds sunk after the current-account deficit widened to the most in five years, as an emerging-market selldown raises investor scrutiny of countries with worsening balance of payments.

The rupee tumbled as much as 0.9 percent, the most in a month, to a record low of 72.4125, leading declines among Asia’s emerging-market currencies. The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 8 basis points to 8.11 percent, while stocks were also sold.

An emerging-market rout has worsened in the past month as contagion fears start to spread following a meltdown in the currencies of Argentina and Turkey. India’s current-account deficit widened in the second quarter to $15.8 billion, the worst since the June 2013 quarter, hurt by higher payments for oil.

“Apart from the dollar strength that’s weighing on the EM currencies, concerns about financing a wider current-account deficit are also hurting the rupee,” said Paresh Nayar, the Mumbai-based head of currency and money markets at the local unit of South African lender FirstRand Ltd. At these levels, it remains to be seen if the RBI will come and intervene in a big way, he said.

Foreign investors have sold $601 million of India’s bonds this month, more than the combined $459 million that they bought in July and August. The government doesn’t see much room to cut its borrowings for the fiscal year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

