(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Rupert Murdoch is listing a pair of condos in New York for $78 million, less than a decade after purchasing them and conducting an extensive renovation.

The News Corp. founder is selling his $62 million triplex penthouse, and a smaller apartment on a lower floor for $16 million, according to a listing on Corcoran Group’s website. Corcoran’s Deborah Grubman didn’t immediately return a call for comment.

Murdoch paid about $57.9 million in 2014 for the properties in the Flatiron District, according to the Wall Street Journal, which earlier reported the listings. The triplex, which features five bedrooms and a great room, is 6,850 square feet (636 square meters) and has views across Manhattan.

Murdoch, 91, and his wife recently purchased a $200 million Montana cattle ranch formerly owned by the Koch family, the largest ranch sale in the state’s history. The 340,000-acre property, known as Beaverhead, is located near Yellowstone National Park.

Murdoch, who controls a media empire that includes the Fox News Channel, is worth $9.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

