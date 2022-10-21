(Bloomberg) -- The impact of Covid-19 outbreak will have a long-lasting impact on rural Thailand, where 79% of the nation’s poor live, according to the World Bank.

While Thailand made progress in reducing poverty from 58% in 1990 to 6.8% in 2020, the rate is now increasing mirroring a slowing economy, stagnating farm and business incomes and the Covid-19 crisis, the multilateral lender said in its report on Rural Income Diagnostic on Friday.

In 2020, the poverty rate was over 3 percentage points higher in rural areas than in urban zones and the number of rural poor outnumbered the urban poor by almost 2.3 million. Distribution of poverty has also been uneven across geographic regions with the rate in the South and in the Northeast almost double that of the national level.

Thailand has the highest income inequality rate in the East Asia and Pacific region. For rural households, the average monthly income was only around 68% of urban households. Rural households also continue to suffer from low education, a large number of dependents, and difficult living conditions.

“Thailand has the potential to support faster and sustained income growth of rural households,” said Fabrizio Zarcone, World Bank Country Manager for Thailand. “Policy measures that increase agricultural productivity, support diversification to higher value crops, and improve access to markets through better rural connectivity and digital technology adoption can help overcome the constraints faced by the rural poor.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.