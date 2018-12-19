(Bloomberg) -- An end to sanctions on United Co. Rusal would allow aluminum traders to finally move past an issue that’s dogged the market through much of 2018 to one that looms large for 2019: the outlook for China.

The Trump administration said Wednesday that the U.S. plans to remove the sanctions after reaching an agreement to significantly reduce the ownership of Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska. The move will take effect in 30 days unless Congress blocks the action, the Treasury Department said. Aluminum dropped to its lowest in more than 16 months after the announcement, while Rusal’s shares surged in Hong Kong.

Aluminum prices and premiums had already retreated in recent months. That’s in part because of expectations that the measures against Rusal announced in April would be softened or lifted, as evidenced by a number of U.S. extensions to its sanctions threat. Still, the uncertainty around market prospects in China -- the world’s biggest producer and consumer of the lightweight metal-- runs deep and has prompted contrasting views.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earlier this month cut its 2019 forecasts for Chinese prices by 9 percent and said demand in the top consumer won’t grow. Others, including consultancy CRU Group, point to supply falling well short of demand globally next year even with the Rusal threat receding.

“If you look at raw material costs, which are pretty high, continued deficits, including in China and ex-China, it doesn’t signal lower prices, even with Rusal being resolved,’’ Doug Hilderhoff, CRU’s senior aluminum analyst in North America said. “Because of the way the extensions kept coming and the ability for people to actually negotiate and settle on 2019 contracts with Rusal, I think the market was already counting on it.’’

CRU estimates that China will have a primary aluminum deficit of about 1.4 million tons in 2019, driven by a recent wave of smelter closures. Outside of China, the researcher forecasts a 1.2 million-ton shortfall.

“Among the areas to focus on in the aluminum market, the most important is China -- for those who want prices to go up,” Jorge Vazquez, managing director of Harbor Intelligence, said in a phone interview. “I think there’s no other place to focus on to talk bullishly than China.”

Until now, China has been able to provide additional material to the world market, with outbound shipments poised to hit a record this year.

Aluminum on the London Metal Exchange dropped as much as 1.1 percent to $1,905.50 a ton, its lowest since August last year. Rusal’s shares jumped as much as 27 percent in Hong Kong and headed for their best close since the sanctions threat triggered a sell-off in April.

As the Russian group climbed in Hong Kong, Aluminum Corp. of China, the nation’s top state-owned producer also known as Chalco, fell 3 percent to head for its worst close since 2016. The company may turn a loss next year as demand from China’s property, appliances and auto sectors slows, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. wrote. Chalco’s rival, China Hongqiao Group Ltd., also traded near 2016 lows.

Wider Impact

According to market estimates, there’s about 200,000 tons of Rusal metal in Rotterdam that could come to the LME if the sanctions are lifted, although it’s unlikely it would be delivered immediately. While that’s a significant amount of metal, it should be manageable for the LME, which currently holds over 1.2 million tons of aluminum in its network of warehouses.

That doesn’t mean an end to sanctions won’t be felt by some competitors, clients and partners.

Rusal’s large-scale customers will be breathing a sigh of relief. Glencore Plc is the biggest buyer of its metal, and in April people familiar with the matter said the company declared force majeure on some contracts as a result of the U.S. sanctions against the Russian producer. Rusal in its annual report released earlier this year said Toyota Motor Corp., SMZ JSC, Mechem SA and Rio Tinto Group are also big buyers.

The Russian producer also operates several refineries of alumina, the raw material needed to make aluminum, that supply important quantities to smelters in Europe, according to Harbor Intelligence. Alumina prices rose to a record earlier this year, in part due to the sanctions. The price will now slide to about $350 a ton by the first quarter of 2019 from its current price of around $400 a ton, Harbor’s Vazquez said.

Chinese producers had also benefited from tightness in the alumina market as global buyers sought alternatives. Exports rocketed to a record 460,072 tons in October. The biggest single destination was the aluminum-making hub of Iceland.

Taking a Hit

U.S. metal makers will also feel the impact. Alcoa Corp., the biggest U.S. producer, dropped 2.2 percent on Wednesday as the prospect of more alumina coming back into the market offset the gains the company was receiving from its profitable raw materials production. Conversely, Century Aluminum Co., the second-biggest U.S. producer, may benefit from a cheaper alumina price as it doesn’t produce its own stock of the material, according to an analyst at Gabelli & Co.

“The effect of lifting the sanctions will be to ease the alumina market, and since Alcoa derives more value from that market, I think it will probably be a net negative for them,” Gabelli’s Justin Bergner said in a phone interview. “They benefited from the Rusal shutdown, while a company like Century that was short alumina got hurt by it.”

