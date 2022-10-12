Rusal to Meet With LME Over Opposition to Possible Metal Ban

(Bloomberg) -- Aluminum giant United Co. Rusal International PJSC will make its case against a potential ban on deliveries of new Russian metal into the London Metal Exchange’s warehouse network when it meets the bourse Friday.

Rusal plans to tell the world’s largest industrial metals exchange that such a step would destabilize metal markets around the globe, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The meeting comes as the LME began a formal discussion on a ban, which could have massive repercussions on the aluminum, copper and nickel markets.

Western sanctions introduced since the start of the war in Ukraine have largely avoided targeting Russian metal supplies. Bloomberg News reported Wednesday the White House is considering a complete ban on Russian aluminum. The LME has taken limited steps to block some producers that have been impacted, but it’s considering much broader action amid worries that a flood of unwanted Russian metal will get sent to the LME as clients choose not to sign new contracts with the country’s suppliers.

Alcoa Corp., the largest US aluminum producer, last month told the LME that a move by Rusal to deliver large quantities of metal to the exchange could depress global prices.

Conversely, banning Russian metal could exacerbate the risk of supply squeezes as LME inventories sit near multiyear lows. Aluminum prices surged as much as 8.5%, the biggest intraday rise on record, after Bloomberg first reported on the LME’s plans for a discussion paper.

Rusal has said it has no plans for significant deliveries to the LME, and has told customers that a ban would make the bourse “less attractive to all participants.” It also implied it could seek to challenge any move against Russian metal.

Rusal declined to comment on a meeting with LME.

A spokesperson for the LME declined to comment on individual meetings, but said the bourse is happy to meet with any market participant wishing to provide feedback in person.

(Updates third graph to include report that White House weighing ban of Russian aluminum.)

