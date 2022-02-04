(Bloomberg) -- A clamor for cheaper home loans in the face of rising interest payments is shaking the U.K. housing debt market from consumers to real-estate companies.

High-grade companies including property manager Places For People Group Ltd and social-housing provider London & Quadrant sold 1.1 billion pounds ($1.48 billion) of bonds so far this year, the busiest ever start for the sector, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Meanwhile, sales of debt pooling residential loans rose to 2.72 billion pounds, the highest January tally since at least 2020.

The spike comes as companies rush to borrow at lower rates as homeowners look to refinance mortgages or lock in better terms before their payments rise further. The Bank of England said more tightening was on the cards after doubling its key rate to 0.5% on Thursday.

“The big challenge for this sector is rising rates,” said Daniel Shane, the head of syndicate fixed-income capital markets at Morgan Stanley in Europe, Middle East and Africa. “For real-estate issuers particularly, the cost of funding is such a key element that feeds into business models. They become anxious around rate rises.”

Places For People recently priced 300 million pounds of sustainability notes due in 2036 at 123 basis points over U.K. gilts. That’s significantly tighter than the 230 basis points it paid for a 250 million pound 11-year note back in 2017. The company did not reply to a Bloomberg News request for comment.

The deals have been well-received by investors, with Places For People attracting over 660 million pounds for its notes. London & Quadrant’s books were also about two times covered.

Bond giant Pacific Investment Management Co. put real-estate debt on its to-buy list as the industry is set to benefit from renewed demand and higher wages, Mark Kiesel, the firm’s global credit Chief Investment Officer and portfolio manager, told Bloomberg TV.

Bank of England data showed that although the number of mortgage approvals for house purchases has eased slightly since the Treasury’s temporary tax holiday on property purchases ended on Sept. 30, homeowners are keen to refinance loans. Transactions jumped to 44,500 in November -- the most since before the pandemic.

Read more: U.K. Housing Market Posts Strongest Start to Year Since 2005

Still, the housing market is expected to cool with affordability stretched, rates rising and a cost-of-living squeeze looming with energy bills and payroll taxes set to rise sharply in the spring. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Iwona Hovenko said that “mortgage rate-wise, recently things have been as good as they get” but that this may change as the BOE is expected to hike to 1.25% or 1.5% by the end of this year.

In past years, real-estate companies have come to rely on bond markets as a source of funding because of the relative cheapness compared with loans and equity, said Marc Baigneres, the head of Western Europe, Japan & Australia investment-grade finance at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

“With rates set to rise and spreads set to widen, it makes sense for these companies to refinance their debt early,” he said.

Elsewhere in credit markets:

EMEA

The long-feared prospect of a rates/spreads double whammy in credit is turning into a reality after the European Central Bank’s hawkish signs this week. It looks unlikely to end soon with Europe’s primary bond market is expected to remain subdued.

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee voted 5-4 to raise the benchmark interest rate to 0.5% from 0.25%, while it also voted unanimously to reduce its corporate bond purchase target to zero Read more: BOE REACT: 50bp Near-Miss Means More Rate Hikes and Sooner

Bloomberg Economics has brought forward its forecast for an interest rate increase by six months to December 2022 after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde refrained from saying the ECB won’t raise interest rates this year Read more: ECB REACT: Lagarde Drops Rate Steer, Hike in 2022 Is Coming

This week saw more than 27 billion euros of bonds priced, in-line with the majority of respondents’ expectations in a Bloomberg survey

Asia

Japanese central government push to support decarbonization projects in municipalities will likely boost ESG bond issuance in the domestic market, according to Nomura Research Center of Sustainability.

Sales of ESG yen-denominated notes from municipalities have already tripled to a record of more than 100 billion yen ($870 million) in the fiscal year ending March from the year-earlier period, according to data compiled by Bloomberg

Meanwhile, Japan’s largest oil refiner Enoos Holdings Inc. is planning a 10 billion yen green issue, and its biggest power generator Jera Co., is considering selling 20-30 billion yen of transition notes

Goldman Sachs led underwriting of Asia ex-Japan G3 high-yield bonds in January as the value of deals fell 90% compared to a year ago

Americas

Four companies sold nearly $4 billion of U.S. high-yield bonds on Thursday after three of the borrowers adjusted acquisition financing packages to funnel amounts from bond sales to concurrent loan offerings.

Challenged by global market volatility and rising yields, investors are demanding floating-rate products amid looming Federal Reserve policy tightening

Cybersecurity software maker McAfee Corp. sold a $2 billion bond on Thursday after transferring $300 million to a leveraged loan It had earlier dropped a $1b secured bond in favor of the loan sale

Prince International Corp. priced $756 million of notes and $2.4 billion of loans on Thursday, after dropping a separate $500 million bond sale

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.