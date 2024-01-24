(Bloomberg) -- A flurry of bond sales from Latin American companies this week is a harbinger for a rebound year in corporate debt issuance, according to the region’s largest underwriter.

On Tuesday alone, Chilean copper miner Codelco, telecommunications company America Movil SA and Brazilian conglomerate Cosan SA returned to global markets, adding to the busiest month of corporate deals in more than two years for Latin America, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Codelco returned to markets with a $2 billion deal, just four months after its last sale, while Cosan issued $600 million in dollar notes.

Borrowers are rushing to issue bonds as traders eye a potential start to interest-rate cuts in the US, reducing volatility in the Treasury market. That’s bringing down borrowing costs and making room for companies to unleash a swath of deals that have been on pause. The year may see a doubling of the roughly $44 billion sold in 2023, said Conor Hennebry, global head of corporate debt at Banco Santander SA.

“With Latin America, the number one risk is US inflation and interest rates,” he said in an interview. “If US interest rates start coming down, that will be very positive for LatAm bonds.”

Santander, the top underwriter of hard- and local-currency bonds from the region with 12% of last year’s deals, sees banks being particularly active as they move to strengthen capital ratios. Already this month, BBVA Mexico sold about $900 million of debt and Banco BTG Pactual SA said it is redeeming some of its outstanding dollar bonds.

The transactions come amid a broader resurgence in bond sales from both emerging and developed markets. Europe saw its busiest January on record, while the Brazilian government held a record debt offering.

The outlier is likely to be Mexico, where companies will seek to capitalize on the strength of the nation’s currency by sticking to peso-denominated securities, said Alejandro Capote, head of Santander’s corporate and investment banking division in the country.

“Names that have not historically been active in the local market could now potentially become so,” he said in a separate interview.

Policymakers there are expected to be among the last in the region to begin lowering high borrowing costs, which means the peso is likely to remain a favorite of carry traders.

Junk Deals

Borrowers from other countries will look to pick up the slack in international markets as Latin American governments pivot to their domestic markets, Hennebry said. The market is open to investment-grade companies — like billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil, which is Latin America’s biggest mobile and fixed-line provider — and to junk-rated issuers.

Colombia’s state oil company Ecopetrol SA sold $1.85 billion of junk notes. Brazilian oil junior 3R Petroleum announced plans to issue as much as $500 million in dollar notes due in 2031, according to a filing. And waste management company Ambipar held investor meetings for green dollar-denominated bonds.

It’s lining up to be a turnaround from a “bad market” in 2023, which followed even worse activity the previous year.

“Corporate issuance in 2022 was probably the worst in living memory,” Hennebry said. “If markets continue as they are, issuance will be up substantially.”

