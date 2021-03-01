(Bloomberg) -- Rising demand for a niche material used in solar panels has sent shares of top producer GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd. soaring and swelled the fortune of its billionaire founder, delivering an early winner in the global push to tame greenhouse gas emissions.

Prices have boomed for polysilicon, an ultra-refined form of the mineral found in beach sand and used to convert photons of light into electricity. Factories will need to run all out this year as key markets including China, Europe and the U.S. accelerate the deployment of solar power to help meet climate targets.

Global solar installations are forecast to jump more than 80% through 2025, and China will double capacity during that period as the nation curbs its reliance on fossil fuels. China’s leaders are expected to mandate a further acceleration in deployment of clean energy in a 14th Five Year Plan due this week.

Hong-Kong based GCL-Poly, the biggest polysilicon producer by capacity, has seen its shares surge by more than 920% since President Xi Jinping’s announcement in September that China would aim to become carbon-neutral by 2060. Competitors like Daqo New Energy Co. and Xinte Energy Co. have also posted huge advances, underscoring how quickly policy shifts in the world’s biggest economies can impact companies that supply equipment and materials for carbon-free energy.

GCL-Poly’s rise has seen the net worth of 63-year-old founder Zhu Gongshan jump more than 70% since the beginning of this year to about $4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The majority of his fortune is in a 25% family stake in the company. GCL-Poly declined to comment on Zhu’s wealth.

Solar-grade polysilicon is selling for $13.28 a kilogram, up more than double since the end of June and the highest since 2018, according to PVInsights. With global solar installations expected to rise to a record 170 gigawatts this year, polysilicon factories will need to operate at near maximum capacity to produce the 550,000 tons required, according to Tony Fei, an analyst with BOCI Research Ltd.

“Buying a basket of polysilicon names could be the best solar investment strategy in 2021,” said Fei. “We are becoming more bullish on polysilicon prices in 2021.”

Prices will be supported by both China’s 2060 net zero target -- which will require further development of solar and wind power -- and the fact that it’ll take time for the polysilicon sector to add new manufacturing capacity, according to GCL-Poly.

“There will be a time lag in the release of new capacity for silicon materials and silicon wafers from 2020 to 2021, which will keep the silicon material market in a relatively tight state and prices are expected to continue to improve,” a GCL-Poly spokesperson said in an emailed response to questions. Wafers are thinly sliced sheets of polysilicon that are wired up into cells and combined to form solar panels.

China is dominant across the global solar supply chain, and particularly in polysilicon. GCL-Poly operates a plant in Jiangsu province producing about 70,000 tons a year and another in Xinjiang that has capacity of 48,000 tons.

The importance of Xinjiang to the industry is among potential challenges for Zhu and GCL-Poly.

Factories in the province, which will account for almost half of global polysilicon production this year, are under increased scrutiny amid accusations of the use of forced labor and mistreatment of the ethnic Uighur Muslim minority. China has rejected the claims as fabricated.

GCL-Poly’s Xinjiang plant also suffered an explosion last year that reduced output for months.

Read more: Why It’s So Hard for the Solar Power Industry to Quit Xinjiang

A GCL-Poly unit which operates solar power plants last month defaulted on a $500 million bond and announced a restructuring plan after being impacted by China’s government delaying subsidy payments.

In addition to rising demand, the company is also seeking to benefit by expanding its use of a low-cost silicon production process, known as fluidized bed reactor technology.

Almost all polysilicon production needs highly corrosive chemicals and heat above 1,000 degrees Celsius to refine silicon metal to the level of purity needed to allow it to conduct electrons excited by photons of light. GCL-Poly’s alternative technology requires less energy and labor, reducing the cost of production, but it is relatively untested and some technical challenges need to be resolved to take it mainstream, according to IHS Markit Ltd.

The company will double production rates using the process to 20,000 tons by the end of the third quarter, and expects that doing so could deliver further gains. “It can be fully expected that granular silicon will bring explosive growth to GCL-Poly’s performance,” the spokesperson said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.