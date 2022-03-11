(Bloomberg) --

A clamor for havens stoked by the war in Ukraine has given the U.K.’s long-underperforming equity benchmark a prop relative to major peers.

Reflecting its defensive attributes and broad international spread, the FTSE 100 index has lost just 3.5% in 2022, while MSCI’s benchmark of global equities has slumped 11% as Russia’s invasion added to worries over inflation and interest rates. Similar concerns have fueled a 14% drop in Britain’s more domestically focused FTSE 250 Index of midcap stocks.

As well as having a high exposure to traditionally defensive sectors such as health care and utilities, the FTSE 100 is also rich in commodity stocks such as Shell Plc and Glencore Plc, which have jumped as the military conflict has changed the definition of safe haven sectors, according to Bloomberg Intelligence strategists. Together, those sectors account for a combined 58% of the FTSE 100, a figure that drops to about 31% for MSCI’s world gauge.

According to Marija Veitmane, senior strategist at State Street Global Markets, the FTSE 100’s composition may continue to drive short-term outperformance. “While we’re in this extremely volatile, headline-driven market, U.K. stocks will probably do better than the rest of the world,” Veitmane said in a phone interview.

Price Pressure

The U.K.’s biggest stocks aren’t without challenges. A Russian exit by BP, one of the index’s most heavily-weighted shares, may mean a $25 billion hit for the firm. Shell Plc also said it will stop buying oil from Russia, and also faces some writedowns. As for Unilever Plc, the company has suspended all imports and exports of its products into and out of Russia.

And while Russia accounts for just 11% of U.K. oil imports and 5% of gas imports, according to UBS AG economists, there will be some impact. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists led by Sharon Bell warn that there could be further upward pressure on Ofgem’s price cap -- a limit imposed by the regulator on what energy suppliers can charge customers -- and inflation more broadly.

“The indices or slices of the market most at risk in the U.K. remain the mid and small caps and consumer discretionary stocks,” Bell said in a note, adding that the midcap FTSE 250 Index has relatively little energy exposure, but high weights in areas like retail and travel.

With British households already bracing for higher mortgage rates, rising inflation may further harm consumption, and subsequently revenue at domestic firms that are already grappling with their own cost pressures. The FTSE 250 has failed to match the outperformance of the U.K.’s main benchmark, falling 15% this year.

Pent-Up Demand

But after five years of constant underperformance against European and U.S. peers, there were signs even before the war started that the FTSE 100 was turning the corner. Britain has a high makeup of cheaper, so-called value stocks that are back in fashion as rising interest rates make growth companies less attractive. A weaker pound, as a flight-to-safety favors the dollar, also benefits British exporters.

According to Simon Gergel, chief investment officer for U.K. equities at Allianz Global Investors, market participants have started to look at British stocks as a seperate asset class to continental European peers. As well as having a different industry makeup and lower valuation multiples, an easing in post-Brexit uncertainty has highlighted a pent-up demand for investing in Britain, he said in a phone interview.

“Maybe that accelerates now, if the U.K. is being seen as slightly less-exposed to what’s been happening in eastern Europe,” Gergel said, noting that Britain is less dependent on Russian energy and has greater economic connections outside of Europe.

State Street’s Veitmane, meanwhile, says she’s skeptical on long-term outperformance for U.K. stocks, partly due to the lack of exposure to growth areas like technology. But for now “it’s all about having defensiveness, and having less links with Russian companies.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.