Russia Accidentally Bombs One of Its Own Cities Near Ukraine, Injuring Three

(Bloomberg) -- A Russian warplane accidentally fired on a city near the border with Ukraine, wounding at least three people, according to state-run media.

A discharge of ordinance occurred Thursday evening as a Sukhoi Su-34 plane flew over the city of Belgorod, the Tass news service reported, citing the Defense Ministry. The ensuing explosion left a 20-meter-wide (66-feet) crater on a residential street in the city center.

Three people were injured in the incident with one woman hospitalized, Tass said, citing Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. One residential building was evacuated and bomb disposal units are working at the site, according to the news service.

Belgorod is about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the frontier and the region has been used by Russian forces to launch attacks against Ukraine since the war began more than a year ago.

