(Bloomberg) -- Russian military intelligence has worked to exploit fringe peace demonstrations in Germany as part of a broader operation aiming to influence public opinion in the country and undermine support for Ukraine, according to European government officials familiar with the matter and documents seen by Bloomberg News.

One organization targeted by the Russian GRU’s psychological operations unit 54777 is Alternative Kinder Zukunft (AKiZ) and its “Children of War” photo project, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential issues.

The photo exhibition launched in Cologne in June 2022, a few months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began, and declares on its website that it aims to draw attention to the suffering of children in war zones. The organizers said it has toured cities including Hamburg, Berlin and Frankfurt, and has also been shown in France, Spain, Italy and Belgium.

AKiZ uses that platform, according to the European officials, to campaign against the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and call for a halt to the delivery of weapons to Ukraine. It has organized or taken part in protests and peace rallies in several German cities, including Berlin and Ramstein where NATO air command is headquartered. There is no suggestion that AKiZ is associated with Russian intelligence.

The small campaigning organization is led by Oksana Walter, who has in the past rejected criticism that it aligns with pro-Russian propaganda. She told an interviewer last year that the project is about children and doesn’t represent the interests of any nation.

In addition to publishing content about the protests and the war, AKiZ uses its website and TikTok channel to post about Covid-19 vaccines and Russian language lessons for children. Its website has also promoted short films “dedicated to the memory of child victims” it says were killed by Ukrainian operations in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

AKiZ didn’t respond to repeated requests to comment.

Russia’s GRU didn’t respond to an emailed request to comment.

With elections looming in June to the European Parliament, officials across the continent are warning of a growing threat from Russian disinformation and influence operations seeking to sow distrust in efforts to support Ukraine’s defense. Germany is a prime target as Kyiv’s biggest military and financial backer in the European Union.

The EU has sought to respond by exposing the threats, pursuing and sanctioning culprits, and weeding out Russian cash from politics and activism.

Moscow has recently added more aggressive methods, including sabotage and violent intimidation, to its arsenal of information operations, cyberattacks and hacking assaults on countries across Europe. That’s coinciding with a renewed campaign by Russia’s military to advance in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, as tens of billions of dollars in new US and European aid begin flowing to Kyiv following months of delay.

The Kremlin has a long history of seeking to exploit European peace movements. During the Cold War, the Soviet Union regularly highlighted campaigns calling for nuclear disarmament in Europe and the removal of US atomic weapons, while casting itself as committed to peace even as Moscow deployed its own missile systems targeting NATO.

Together with France, Germany has recently exposed influence networks targeting the two nations. Viginum, the French foreign-disinformation watchdog, announced in February that it had detected preparations for a large disinformation campaign in several European countries.

Belgium opened a criminal probe last month into possible Russian election interference. The Czech government said it uncovered a Russian network trying to influence politics, including payments to European politicians.

While most of AKiZ’s peace demonstrations haven’t gained much traction in the German press, they’ve been covered by several Russian propaganda outlets, including ANNA News, an agency that the European officials said is affiliated with Russia’s GRU military intelligence.

That coverage often exaggerates the impact of the events to portray Germany as a divided nation mired in chaos, one of several hallmarks of Russian propaganda and psychological operations.

The ANNA News agency has some 300,000 followers on the Telegram social media platform, and has in the past shared staff with other outlets such as NewsFront, according to research by Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab. NewsFront is sanctioned by the US for being controlled by Russian intelligence.

ANNA News didn’t respond to a request to comment.

Germany is concerned with various forms of illegitimate influence exerted by foreign states that are directed in particular against its security interests or sovereign decision-making, a Federal Interior Ministry spokesman said.

“The federal security authorities are keeping a very close eye on Russian and anti-Ukrainian attempts to exert influence,” the spokesman added, declining to comment on potential individual cases.

Germany’s BfV domestic intelligence agency, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, declined to comment.

Moscow has also continued campaigns to influence sympathetic journalists and politicians throughout its war against Ukraine, including by arranging press trips and monitoring missions to territories occupied by Russian forces. Its security services are often involved in organizing these visits, according to several of the documents.

One of the officials in contact with journalists is called Artem Kureev, who was described in Estonian court records in 2022 as an operative of the Federal Security Service, Russia’s main successor to the Soviet-era KGB. He was one of the contacts of a Latvian member of the European Parliament, Tatjana Zdanoka, who was earlier this year accused by The Insider investigative website of helping Russian intelligence for years.

Zdanoka denied the allegations and said on Facebook that she has never collaborated with any special services. Kureev hasn’t commented on the claims.

More recently, Kureev has been leading a disinformation campaign in Africa, according to the same news outlet.

Not all Russian disinformation operations are successful. A now defunct website called House of Lies that was directed at the UK around 2020 petered out two years later after gaining tiny volumes of traffic. The operation – which mostly focused on the Covid pandemic, Brexit and the Royal Family and also included social media accounts posing as investigative journalists – has been attributed to the GRU by a European intelligence agency, one of the government officials said.

The UK Home Office didn’t respond to a request to comment.

