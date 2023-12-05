(Bloomberg) -- Russia and Algeria plan to hold joint naval exercises in the western part of the Mediterranean Sea, RIA Novosti reported on Tuesday, citing the Russian Black Sea fleet.

The Admiral Grigorovich frigate, which is part of the Mediterranean group, has already arrived in the Port of Algiers to take part in the maneuvers, the state-run news service said Tuesday. It didn’t disclose the precise date of the drills.

In February, Russia’s Admiral Gorshkov warship, which is fitted with hypersonic Tsirkon missiles, sailed to South Africa to take part in joint exercises with the South African and Chinese navies. Despite initial reports, the exercise didn’t involve a hypersonic missile launch.

RIA Novosti didn’t provide any details about whether the navies would simulate air attacks during the Russian-Algerian drills.

