(Bloomberg) -- Russia and its allies dispatched troops to help quell protests in Kazakhstan after fuel-price increases unleashed a wave of popular anger that poses the biggest threat to the central Asian country’s leadership in decades.

Dozens of anti-government protesters were killed by security forces, police said Thursday, after President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered them to put down the demonstrations, which have drawn thousands. Banks were shut for the day Thursday. Tokayev imposed a nationwide state of emergency and internet access was severed across much of the country.

The intervention marks the second major move by the Kremlin in as many years to shore up an ally facing upheaval. In 2020, President Vladimir Putin stepped in to back Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko’s crackdown on popular protests, which drew sanctions from the U.S. and its allies.

Key Developments:

China Says Kazakh Situation is an Internal Affair (10:39 a.m.)

China considers the Kazakh protests an internal issue and is confident authorities can properly deal with the situation, the Foreign Ministry said.

China hopes the situation stabilizes soon, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Thursday at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

Russia Sends Airborne Troops to Kazakhstan (10:34 a.m.)

Russian paratroopers started deployment as part of CSTO peacekeeping operation, the bloc says in statement, according to Tass. Armenia, Belarus, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan sending contigents, as well.

At Least 400 People Hospitalized in Kazakh Protest Crackdown (10:05 a.m.)

One thousand people have been hurt in the crackdown on protests, with 400 hospitalized and 62 are in intensivel care, the Kazakh health ministry said in a statement on state television.

