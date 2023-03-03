Russia and China Have a Global Hold on Food Security: Big Take Podcast

One unexpected consequence of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: It highlighted how just a handful of countries–notably Russia and China–supply much of the fertilizer needed to feed the world. Amid geopolitical tensions and humanitarian concerns, the race for fertilizer has become a priority for the U.S. and its allies.

Bloomberg reporter Elizabeth Elkin joins this episode to talk about how concerns about fertilizer shortages have nations looking for alternatives.

