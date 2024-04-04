(Bloomberg) -- Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held a rare phone talk with his French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu on the war in Ukraine.

The Defense Ministry in Moscow said in a statement Wednesday there’s “a readiness for dialogue on Ukraine,” adding that “the starting points could be based” on a 2022 deal proposed by Russia in Istanbul that was rejected by Kyiv. Plans for an international summit in Geneva to support Ukraine’s conditions for peace talks were pointless without Russia’s participation, according to the statement.

A French Defense Ministry statement on the call didn’t mention a discussion on possible talks. Lecornu condemned Russia’s “war of aggression” in Ukraine and pledged France would continue to support Kyiv for as long as necessary to protect its sovereignty and restore peace and security in Europe.

The Russian and French ministers last held phone talks in October 2022, according to state television in Moscow.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine have signaled any prospect of return to negotiations to end the war. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said repeatedly he’s only willing to hold talks on the basis of “realities on the ground,” a reference to parts of four regions of eastern and southern Ukraine that are occupied by his army.

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators held talks in Istanbul in the weeks after the February 2022 invasion that ultimately failed to reach a deal. A draft agreement would have required Ukraine to be a neutral state with restrictions on its military, to abandon its goal of joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and to leave Crimea under Russian control, the Wall Street Journal reported last month.

Ukraine now insists on Russia’s full withdrawal from its territory. Russia currently occupies about 20% of Ukraine including Crimea, the peninsula annexed in 2014.

