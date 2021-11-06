Russia and U.S. to Hold Visa Consultations This Month: Ryabkov

(Bloomberg) -- Russian and U.S. officials will hold talks in mid-November in a third country that will focus on visa issues and improving bilateral ties between the countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Interfax.

There has been no progress yet in terms of improving visa issuances and expectations were low, he said. Ryabkov called on the U.S. to increase its consular presence in Russia.

The topic of Ukraine was discussed during a recent visit to Moscow by CIA Director William Burns, Ryabkov said.

