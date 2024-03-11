(Bloomberg) -- Russia appointed a broker to conduct swaps of assets between Russian and foreign investors caught up in international sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine.

Investitsionnaya Palata LLC, a Voronezh-based brokerage that isn’t under sanctions, will gather bids from Russian investors wishing to exchange shares they hold abroad for cash that non-residents hold in so-called C accounts in Russia, according to statements from the Finance Ministry and the company.

Agreed upon swaps are expected to be settled by July 29, according to the statement by Investitsionnaya Palata. It affects only securities recorded in Russia’s National Settlement Depository and the maximum limit for any deal was set at 100,000 rubles ($1,100).

Russia blocked funds held by non-residents from countries it considered “unfriendly” in C accounts soon after the February 2022 war began. Those accounts contained more than 280 billion rubles as of the start of November 2022, the Interfax news service reported, citing the Bank of Russia.

The central bank hasn’t disclosed the amount of frozen assets since then, though Interfax reported last June that the total had risen to nearly 600 billion rubles by the end of 2022, citing people it didn’t identify. Central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said in February that funds have gradually accumulated in C accounts, mainly through payments of dividends, coupons, and the debt on bonds.

The Bank of Russia in December set up a mechanism to enable Russian investors to sell frozen foreign securities to non-residents using money from their C accounts, following a decree from President Vladimir Putin.

Russian private investors will be able to submit bids in respect of over 3,500 exchange traded shares for sale by May 8. The list includes names such as Procter & Gamble, General Motors, UBS, Apple and ExxonMobil, according to the brokerage. Eurobonds, shares and depositary receipts of Russian companies registered abroad won’t be part of the swap.

Investitsionnaya Palata said it will then pool the securities and divide them into lots of similar composition and value, before collecting bids from foreign investors by July 5 to swap the shares for their money stuck in Russia.

Assets that are not sold will be returned to their Russian owners, while unused funds of non-residents will remain in their C accounts in Russia.

Investitsionnaya Palata, founded in 1993, said it has more than 120 billion rubles of clients’ assets in custody as of Jan. 1. this year.

