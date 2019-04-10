(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Investigative Committee has requested that Baring Vostok founder Michael Calvey be moved to house arrest after two months in a Moscow jail.

Calvey’s next hearing is scheduled for Thursday, when the Investigative Committee’s petition will be heard, according to a Moscow court spokeswoman Yunona Tsareva. Baring Vostok welcomed the application and said it hoped “the court will give due consideration” to the appeal.

The arrest of Calvey, one of the longest-standing U.S. investors in Russia, has spooked foreign investors and prompted a wave of calls from prominent officials and state-company executives for his release. He and several of his colleagues have been held since February on charges of overvaluing assets Baring Vostok contributed to Bank Vostochny, a lender the fund controls. They deny wrongdoing and blame the prosecution on a corporate conflict with the other large shareholders in Vostochny.

The head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said Tuesday that he’d asked the court to move Calvey to house arrest, saying that “many of our co-investors are asking questions” about the case. The Prosecutor General’s Office also said it would consider an appeal by Russia’s business ombudsman Boris Titov to soften Calvey’s detention, according to the Interfax news service.

Detention Extended

The Investigative Committee’s action emerged a day after a Moscow court extended the detention of another Baring Vostok partner, Philippe Delpal, by three months to July 14. Speaking through a translator, Delpal said jail was inappropriate for a business dispute and offered to hand over his passport to the authorities after investigators argued that the Frenchman was a flight risk.

While Russian and foreign business representatives have raised concerns about the case, President Vladimir Putin defended the decision to prosecute Calvey at a closed-door meeting in February when he was asked about damage to the investment climate. Putin said investigators’ suspicions that Calvey and his associates had stolen 2.5 billion rubles ($39 million) couldn’t be ignored. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said later the president was simply stating facts, not his personal position.

