(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s top diplomat condemned what he described as “an onslaught of belligerent revisionism” that threatens the international order in a rare criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump, reflecting growing tensions between the former Cold War enemies.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lashed out at U.S. policies in the Middle East, its withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and Paris climate treaty as well as moves to ratchet up trade tensions in a speech Friday at the United Nations General Assembly.

Lavrov accused the U.S. of resorting to “political blackmail, economic pressure and brute force” in support of its “self-serving unilateral approach.” He vowed to do everything possible to rescue the landmark 2015 deal curbing Iran’s nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.

The annual gathering of world leaders has reinforced the divisions between Russia and the U.S. The two countries clashed over postwar plans for Syria, with Russia pushing the UN to help find funds for rebuilding the country, while the U.S. insists it should be overseeing a political transition away from Bashar al-Assad’s rule. Russia also joined forces with the European Union and China in a bid to safeguard trade with Iran from U.S. sanctions.

