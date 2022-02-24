(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Russian forces attacked targets across Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin ordered an operation to demilitarize the country, prompting a threat of further “severe sanctions” on Moscow and sending markets tumbling worldwide

A world economy that’s still recovering from Covid-19 faces new risks from an energy-price spike as the Russia standoff escalates

Oil’s surge to $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 represents a double-blow to the world economy by further denting growth prospects and driving up inflation

Bank of England policy maker Silvana Tenreyro said “only a small amount of policy tightening” is needed, warning about the trade-offs that central banks face in moving too quickly to curb inflation

The European Central Bank should stick to its plan to raise interest rates only after ending its net asset purchases and tread carefully in the path to normalize monetary policy, said Governing Council member Pablo Hernandez de Cos

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said she’s watching geopolitical developments but has not seen anything so far that would persuade her not to back raising interest rates next month

The People’s Bank of China’s policy divergence from the Federal Reserve won’t constrain its ability to lower interest rates again if the economy needs it

