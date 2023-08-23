(Bloomberg) -- Russian drones struck Ukrainian grain infrastructure near the Danube River, the latest in a raft of attacks on the waterway that’s vital for getting Ukraine’s exports out to markets now its Black Sea ports are shut.

A storage and cargo complex near the Danube was damaged by a Russian drone overnight in the Odesa region, the city council said. Nine drones were shot down, it said. That follows a drone attack last week at a key port on the Danube, which damaged a silo.

River channels have become increasingly important to shipping the nation’s crops following the collapse of the Black Sea pact last month. More than 60% of Ukraine’s crop exports are now flowing via the Danube, with rail and trucks accounting for most of the rest, according to a UkrAgroConsult report.

Wheat futures in Chicago rose 0.6%, heading for a second daily gain. Still, large crops in other major shippers — including Russia itself — have pressured the market this year, with prices down about 20% since the end of December.

