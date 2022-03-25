(Bloomberg) -- Russia has so far refrained from using its sovereign wealth fund to prop up the nation’s equities in limited trading that resumed this week after a record long shutdown, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Earlier this month, the government announced that as much as $10 billion from the National Wellbeing Fund may be spent to buy battered local stocks after sweeping international sanctions over President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine shuttered the nation’s markets.

However, the Finance Ministry this week hasn’t dipped into the wealth fund cash to support equities, said people familiar with the matter. The government may still intervene but there’s no set timing and it isn’t seen to be needed now, one of them said.

The Moscow Exchange’s local equities trading reopened for just 33 stocks on Thursday, after a month-long closure that was the longest in Russia’s modern history. The market regulator banned foreigners from exiting local equities and forbade short selling to help stabilize the market.

The benchmark index tumbled 33% on the first day of the Ukraine invasion, before trading was suspended a few days later. MOEX Russia Index dipped 3.7% on Friday, nearly erasing Thursday’s gains as Gazprom PJSC tanked after the U.S. and the European Union reached a deal to cut dependence on Russia for liquefied natural gas.

The Moscow Exchange said the share of individual investors in Thursday’s trading volume was 58%, with 567,000 retail traders taking part along with 121 professional participants.

