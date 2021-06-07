(Bloomberg) -- Russia will rely on economic stimuli to encourage companies -- including state-owned giants -- to conduct trade in euros instead of dollars as a way to reduce exposure to U.S. sanctions but isn’t considering any restrictions on use of the greenback, the Finance Ministry said Monday.

“The Ministry of Finance of Russia supports this transition, including creating appropriate regulatory incentives,” it said in a statement Monday. “Naturally, such incentives can’t include any prohibitions, only economic methods.”

The statement came after Russian news services reported that a ministry department head told the lower house of parliament that the agency is considering penalties and other restrictions for state companies to encourage the use of the euro. Tass and RIA Novosti later annulled the articles, saying the speaker withdrew his comments.

Russia has moved away from dollars in international trade since the U.S. imposed sanctions in 2014 following President Vladimir Putin’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine. In 2019, Russia’s state-owned oil giant Rosneft moved all its oil export contracts into euros.

But Russia still remains heavily reliant on the dollar, especially for some commodity exports which are denominated in the U.S. currency.

