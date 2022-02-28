Russia Bans All of EU From Its Airspace in Response to Sanctions

(Bloomberg) -- Russia banned aircraft from 36 countries from its airspace, including the entire European Union membership, in response to sanctions unfurled by the bloc in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

The move announced Monday in Moscow makes a wide swath of Russia -- a key route for travel between Europe and Asian countries such as China, Japan and South Korea -- off-limits for major carriers such as Air France-KLM and Deutsche Lufthansa AG.

The list includes the U.K., which was already banned last week after Britain became the first major nation to ban Aeroflot and other Russian airlines. It doesn’t include the U.S.

Russia had already banned a number of the individual countries. The EU over the weekend banned Russian flights from its airspace.

European Union Bans Russian Flights in Bid to Rein In Putin

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.