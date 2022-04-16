(Bloomberg) -- Russia said it was retaliating against U.K. sanctions on its top officials by banning Prime Minister Boris Johnson and much of his cabinet from entering the country.

Along with Johnson, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said it was also blocking a dozen others including Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defense Minister Ben Wallace and former Prime Minister Theresa May.

That restricted list, which is largely symbolic since Western officials have all but stopped traveling to Russia since the war broke out, will soon be expanded to include politicians and members of parliament Moscow said it blames for “fueling anti-Russian hysteria.”

The U.K. has been among the most assertive Western countries in imposing sanctions on Russia and supplying weapons to Ukraine. Johnson met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a previously unannounced trip to Kyiv earlier this month, and pledged additional military aid and other support.

During the visit Johnson offered fresh assistance of 120 armored vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems in advance of what’s likely to be a crucial battle in Ukraine’s east over the coming weeks. That’s on top of 100 million pounds ($130 million) in high-grade military equipment announced just prior to the trip, including Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles, 800 anti-tank missiles and high-tech munitions for precision strikes.

Zelenskiy after the meeting hailed Johnson as “one of the most principled opponents of the Russian invasion” and said he expects the U.K. will play a “key role” in security guarantees for Ukraine. The pair walked through the center of Kyiv.

