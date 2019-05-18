(Bloomberg) -- A Russia-Belarus working group that is studying losses related to oil-contamination in the Druzhba pipeline and methods of compensation will present its first results on May 20, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said, according to Interfax.

The working group includes representatives of Belarusian oil and chemical company Belneftekhim as well as Russia’s Ministry of Energy, Kozak said.

Chemical contamination has halted flows in the pipeline, which links Russia to parts of Europe, and has affected exports at the Baltic port of Ust-Luga. Resolving the problem may take months, as oil has to be removed from pipelines and storage tanks.

Exports via Druzhba are expected to resume fully in late May or early June, and the total damages from the incident may be below $100 million, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said May 15.

