(Bloomberg) -- A Ukrainian drone strike caused a fiery explosion at an oil refinery in southern Russia that has halted production at the plant, Russian state media reported Wednesday.

Video of a drone crashing into the Novoshakhtinsk refinery in the Rostov region appeared on social media and was posted on the YouTube channel of Ukraine’s land forces, which labeled it “holy fire.” Ukrainian authorities haven’t commented.

Drone fragments were found on the territory of the oil refinery, Rostov Governor Vasily Golubev said, according to the state-run Tass news service. Nobody at the refinery was hurt though work there has been suspended while investigators assess the damage, he said. Local officials blamed Ukraine for the attack, Tass reported, without identifying them.

The refinery blast, which officials said hadn’t affected the region’s fuel supplies, is the latest in a series of explosions and fires at sites in Russia that potentially are linked to military supply since President Vladimir Putin ordered the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. That has prompted speculation about a sabotage campaign behind enemy lines by people linked to Ukraine, which hasn’t claimed or denied responsibility.

Officials in Crimea accused Ukraine of rocket attacks on a Black Sea drilling platform at a gas field on Monday that was among assets seized by Russia when it annexed the peninsula in 2014. Ukraine didn’t say if it carried out the strikes, though an Odesa regional military administration official called the platform a legitimate target on his Telegram channel.

In April, Russia said two Ukrainian military helicopters attacked an oil-storage facility in the city of Belgorod after crossing the border apparently unchallenged. An ammunition depot close to the Ukraine border there also caught fire later that month.

At least 17 people died in a fire in April at a Russian military research center in the city of Tver, about 180 kilometers (112 miles) northwest of Moscow, that was linked to the development of missile systems. Preliminary reports suggested an electrical short-circuit was to blame, Tass reported April 21. Two workers died in a fire May 1 at a plant that produces explosives for Grad multiple-launch rocket systems in Russia’s Perm region about 1,000 kilometers east of Moscow.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.