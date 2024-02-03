(Bloomberg) -- Dozens were trapped under the rubble of a bakery in the Russian-controlled city of Lysychansk in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk region, in what a local official said was an attack by Ukrainian military forces.

The attack killed at least five people, Interfax reported, citing the Russian emergencies ministry. Russia’s claims couldn’t be independently verified. Ukraine hasn’t commented.

“Attempts are being made to rescue those injured,” Leonid Pasechnik, the occupied region’s Kremlin-installed leader, said in a Telegram post. Three people had been taken to the hospital, he added.

The reported strike comes as Russia’s invasion of its neighbor will reach the two-year mark later this month.

Luhansk is one of the four Ukrainian regions illegally annexed by Russia in 2022, along with Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Russia doesn’t have full control of any of the regions.

Two weeks ago, Russia claimed at least 25 people had been killed by a Ukrainian strike on a market and shopping center on the outskirts of the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk.

