(Bloomberg) -- Russian forces intercepted two Ukrainian drones over Moscow, the Defense Ministry said in a Telegram statement.

The drones were downed using electronic jamming and there were no casualties, according to the ministry. The unmanned aircraft crashed into two non-residential buildings at around 4 a.m. on Monday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

Social media reports showed the drones fell in southwestern and southern areas of Russia’s capital.

This is a latest in a series of drone attacks on Moscow that Russian officials have blamed on Ukraine. The government in Kyiv has denied involvment in earlier incidents.

On July 4, Russian authorities halted flights at one of Moscow’s three major airports for several hours after intercepting what officials said were Ukrainian drones. In May, the Defense Ministry said it downed eight drones attempting to attack Moscow, prompting President Vladimir Putin to demand that Russia strengthen air defenses around the capital.

