(Bloomberg) -- Russia blamed US media “hype” over the fate of jailed Americans for impeding talks over potential prisoner swaps, amid tensions over the trial in Moscow of WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Russia and the US have “a long-established format of discussing these issues and attempts by the American side to pump up the public arena, to create a public hype, are understandable to us but don’t help to resolve the issue in practice,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters Thursday, according to the state-run Tass news service.

Griner returned to a Moscow court Thursday where she’s on trial on drug smuggling charges, facing a maximum of 10 years in prison if she’s convicted. Police detained her in the Russian capital in February and accused her of illegally trying to import hash oil into the country in vape cartridges.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with Griner’s wife, Cherelle, after the basketball player appealed in a letter this week for him to help free her and other detained Americans in Russia.

Biden on Wednesday directed his national security team to remain “in regular contact” with the Griners and the families of other wrongfully detained Americans, according to the White House, which said the administration is pursuing “every avenue to bring Brittney home.” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said July 1 he has “no higher priority” than bringing her and other detained Americans home.

Despite tensions over the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine, Biden in April unexpectedly swapped Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was jailed in 2011, for former US Marine Trevor Reed, who was serving nine years after being convicted in Russia in 2020. Russia previously attempted to negotiate a swap of Reed and Paul Whelan, an American sentenced to 16 years in 2020 on spying charges, for Yaroshenko and another jailed Russian, Viktor Bout, an arms dealer serving a 25-year term in the US that he received in 2012.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.