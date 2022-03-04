(Bloomberg) -- The Russian government is blocking Facebook in the country as part of a broad effort to silence dissent and limit information about its invasion of Ukraine.

“Soon millions of ordinary Russians will find themselves cut off from reliable information, deprived of their everyday ways of connecting with family and friends and silenced from speaking out,” said Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs at Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. “We will continue to do everything we can to restore our services so they remain available to people safely and securely express themselves and organizing for action.”

Meta is the first U.S. tech giant to be prohibited in the country. The move marks an escalation from Russia’s earlier tactic of slowing down social media services to make them harder and more frustrating to use. The government has also enacted a new law that could result in 15 years in prison for spreading “false” information about the military.

