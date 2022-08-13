Russia Boosts Supply of Natural Gas to Hungary, Official Says

(Bloomberg) -- Russian gas giant Gazprom PJSC has started providing Hungary with additional volumes requested by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government to address winter energy supply concerns, according to a Foreign Ministry official in Budapest.

Effective Friday, Gazprom stepped up flows to Hungary by 2.6 million cubic meters a day for the rest of August using the TurkStream pipeline running through the Balkans, Foreign Ministry State Secretary Tamas Menczer said in a Facebook post on Saturday. Talks continue about additional volumes for September, he said.

Hungary is seeking to procure 700 million cubic meters of additional natural gas above the volumes set out in the country’s multi-year contract with Gazprom, to bolster its fuel reserves.

