(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Army reinforcements arrived in Europe, and French President Emmanuel Macron held talks on unity among North Atlantic Treaty Organization countries, continuing his active diplomacy.

The U.S. said any conflict between Russia and Ukraine would hurt China’s international interests. NATO’s chief rejected a demand by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping that the military alliance halt any expansion eastward.

Moscow has repeatedly denied that it plans to attack Ukraine, while the U.K. and U.S. say Russia has massed almost 130,000 troops close to the border. Russia has decried the use of NATO forces near its borders.

Key Developments

All times CET

German Chancellor Under Pressure to Take Stand on Russia (7 a.m.)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who heads to Washington Sunday for a meeting with President Joe Biden, is under increasing pressure to take a stand on Russia over its military buildup near Ukraine.

The extent of Scholz’s duress was made clear last week when a German newspaper wrote a headline, “Where is Scholz?” that questioned the chancellor’s engagement with the tensions over Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s border.

Scholz has stuck so far to talking points, namely that all options to impose retaliatory sanctions against Russia are on the table, but shipping weapons to help Ukraine defend itself are off.

Russian Official Calls U.S. Intelligence Assessments ‘Scaremongering’ (4 a.m.)

Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy, the deputy at the Russian Mission to the United Nations, said U.S. military and intelligence estimates on the impact of any potential Russian invasion of Ukraine are “madness and scaremongering.”

Polyanskiy responded on Twitter to a tweet on a lengthy Washington Post story that cited recent assessments to U.S. lawmakers and European allies that as many as 50,000 civilians would be killed and 5 million displaced in the event of a large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Macron Seeks to Ease Tensions in Putin Meeting (12:00 a.m.)

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to discuss de-escalating the situation in Ukraine with Vladimir Putin during a trip to Moscow on Monday.

“We have to be very realistic,” Macron told Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper. “We’re not going to get unilateral gestures, but it’s essential to avoid a deterioration of the situation before building reciprocal mechanisms and gestures of trust.”

Macron said Russia’s geopolitical goal was “to clarify the rules of cohabitation with NATO and the EU.”

U.S. Army Task Force Sets Up in Germany (6:26 p.m.)

About 300 newly deployed U.S. service members arrived in Germany and set up a joint task force within 24 hours of getting the call, according to an Army statement on Saturday. The forces from the 18th Airborne Corps out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, were sent to Wiesbaden, near Frankfurt.

Army Major General Christopher Donahue, the commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, has arrived in Poland, where the Pentagon has said it’s deploying components of an infantry brigade combat team.

The corps’ presence “serves to bolster existing U.S. forces in Europe and demonstrates our commitment to our NATO allies and partners,” Captain Matt Visser, the unit’s spokesman, said in the statement.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.