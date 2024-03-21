(Bloomberg) -- Russia canceled a Soyuz rocket launch carrying a crew to the International Space Station just before it was due to take off, Interfax reported, citing a broadcast by the Roscosmos space agency.

The Soyuz MS-25 mission was postponed after an automated abort command at the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan, the news service reported Thursday, citing Roscosmos. Russian commander Oleg Novitskiy, NASA astronaut Tracy Caldwell Dyson and Belarusian Marina Vasilevskaya were on board.

NASA said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that the take-off was aborted at the 20-second mark and that “the spacecraft and crew remain safe.” It wasn’t immediately clear why the mission was postponed.

The next opportunity to launch the spaceship may be on Saturday, though that depends on resolving the possible cause of the delay, according to a NASA mission control broadcast on X. That would mean docking at the space station would take place on Monday, it said.

