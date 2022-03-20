(Bloomberg) --

Russia said it fired hypersonic “Kinzhal” missiles at Ukraine for the second time in three days to destroy a fuel depot in the Mykolaiv region on Sunday.

The announcement, reported by Interfax, followed one that the long-range missiles had been used to destroy an underground weapons cache in the southwest of the country on Friday.

The Ministry of Defense said the military used Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles on Friday to target the site storing missiles and aviation ammunition in the village of Delyatyn outside the city of Ivano-Frankivsk, according to an emailed statement.

If verified, the strikes would mark the first use of the nuclear-capable advanced weapons system in the Ukraine war.

Ukrainian authorities haven’t confirmed the strikes. The earlier claim wasn’t backed up by on-the-ground reports on social media, although hitting a large ammunition storage facility would undoubtedly be loud.

The U.S. hasn’t commented publicly on Russia’s claims.

The Kinzhal, which can carry conventional or nuclear warheads, flies 10 times faster than the speed of sound, or more than 2 miles per second, President Vladimir Putin said when he announced the system in an annual state-of-the-nation address in 2018.

The Kinzhal was among several latest-generation strategic weapons that Putin said at the time could overcome any U.S. defenses.

Hypersonic missiles travel at lower trajectories than conventional ballistic missiles, making them harder to detect. They can also maneuver to evade missile defense systems.

