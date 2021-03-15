(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia is considering moving faster that previously signaled to tighten monetary policy and may bring its key interest rate up by 125 basis points or more before the end of the year, according to a person with knowledge of the discussions.

A surge in inflation and concerns about government plans to increase spending mean the central bank may raise the rate in several steps to 5.5% or possibly even 6% -- though that’s currently seen as less likely -- by the end of the year, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss deliberations that aren’t public. The rate now stands at a record low of 4.25%.

Such a fast move to tighten monetary policy would represent a dramatic shift for the central bank, which until recently had said its posture would remain accommodative into 2022 in order to sustain the economic recovery. Economists expect no more than 50 basis points of hikes this year, according to Bloomberg surveys.

All but two economists surveyed expect the Bank of Russia to hold rates steady at Friday’s meeting, but Governor Elvira Nabiullina last week signaled hikes are likely in the coming months. Emerging markets from Turkey to Brazil are also facing higher interest rates this year as inflation rises.

Inflation exceeded forecasts in February, with higher food prices and a weak ruble helping push the rate to 5.7%, well beyond the central bank’s 4% target. Economic growth was stronger than expected after Russia avoided a lockdown at the end of 2020. The central bank is also concerned the government will boost spending this year, releasing cash earlier than expected and fueling price pressures, according to the person.

The Bank of Russia didn’t respond to an email seeking comment on rate discussions. The central bank is currently in a self-imposed quiet period where it doesn’t comment on monetary policy ahead of Friday’s meeting.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.