(Bloomberg) -- The Kremlin is considering a plan to suspend regional elections set for September amid concerns about growing social tension due to the war in Ukraine and sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies, according to people familiar with the discussions.

The proposal could be brought formally to President Vladimir Putin as soon as Wednesday, when he’s scheduled to meet with legislators in St. Petersburg, the Kommersant and RBC newspapers reported.

The discussions are an indication of the Kremlin’s worry about the rising costs, both political and economic, of the invasion, which is entering its third month with no sign of an end. For the moment, polls show support for Putin has surged near record highs, but rising battlefield losses and worsening living standards could erode that.

“Amid sanctions pressure and the inevitable decline in social conditions, it’s necessary to adjust electoral processes for the stable and predictable work of the political system such that they minimize the impact of negative factors on the formation of government authorities at various levels,” said Konstantin Kostin, head of a think tank that works closely with the Kremlin.

Russia’s economy is expected to see one of the worst contractions since the 1990s as the impact of sanctions deepens.

Even with tight control of the political system and opponents marginalized, the Kremlin has at times struggled to ensure its favored candidates won elections. Putin abolished direct elections for governors in 2004, after the deadly terrorist attack in Beslan, but they were restored under tighter Kremlin control in 2011.

