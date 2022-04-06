(Bloomberg) -- The cost of insuring Russia’s government debt surged to signal a record 99% chance of default within the year after its Finance Ministry paid some of its dollar bonds with rubles.

Credit-default swaps insuring $10 million of the country’s notes for one year were quoted at about $7.3 million upfront and $100,000 annually on Wednesday, according to ICE Data Services’ prices on Bloomberg. That’s up from about $5 million in advance last week, the data show. ICE is the main clearing house for European CDS.

The Ministry said it had to send ruble payments to the National Settlement Depository after foreign banks rejected its payments for bonds maturing this Monday and a coupon for notes due in April 2042, also scheduled for the beginning of the week. Neither security allowed a ruble payment option, according to bond documents, raising investor concern that the country is at risk of a default.

Both notes have a 30-day grace period, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

