(Bloomberg) -- European members of the United Nations Security Council said the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny poses a “threat to international peace and security,” a pointed rebuke just as Russia takes over the temporary leadership of the Council.

“We call on the Russian Federation to disclose, urgently, fully and in a transparent manner, the circumstances of this attack and to inform the Security Council in this regard,” envoys from the U.K., France, Germany, Estonia and Belgium wrote in a letter seen by Bloomberg.

The terminology in the letter -- referring to a threat to international peace and security -- signals that the poisoning is an issue the UN members believe merits being debated at the Security Council. Russia, as president of the council for October, can prevent that from happening, but the dispute reflects the paralysis that has plagued the panel over a range of issues, from Covid-19 to Syria.

Nalvany was sickened after being poisoned by the weapons-grade nerve agent Novichok and was eventually flown from Russia to Germany for treatment. German Chancellor Angela Merkel recently visited Navalny, highlighting her focus on the issue. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday accused Berlin of waging a hostile policy toward Moscow based on “allegations, ultimatums and threats.”

Navalny accused Vladimir Putin of ordering the attack on him, prompting the Kremlin to hit back, saying the opposition leader is taking orders from the Central Intelligence Agency. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also called Navalny’s allegations “unfounded” and “insulting.”

“I maintain that Putin is behind the crime, and I don’t have any other version of events,” Navalny told Germany’s Der Spiegel magazine in his first media interview since the attack.

