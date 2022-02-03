(Bloomberg) -- Russia said it was destructive for President Joe Biden to move additional troops to Europe and station more along NATO’s eastern flank as the tension over Ukraine continues.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to speak to reporters Thursday after meeting with Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez, a day after the Pentagon said about 2,000 soldiers will travel from the U.S. to Europe in the coming days. Another 1,000 troops based in Germany will be deployed in Romania.

Russia has decried the presence of NATO troops near Russian borders, even as Moscow has continued its buildup of forces near Ukraine to well over 100,000. Western officials continue to warn of punishing economic sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine, which the Kremlin denies it plans to do. Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erogdan is traveling to Ukraine on Thursday.

Key Developments

All times CET

Biden, Macron Discuss Crisis in Call (2:10 a.m.)

Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on Wednesday evening about Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s borders, the White House said.

The two leaders, according to a White House account of the call, “affirmed their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and reviewed our ongoing coordination on both diplomacy and preparations to impose swift and severe economic costs on Russia should it further invade Ukraine.”

Biden and Macron also pledged that their teams would remain “in close touch” on the Ukraine crisis.

Germany’s Scholz Says He’ll Meet With Putin (9:15 p.m.)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he’ll meet with Putin in Moscow “soon” for talks over tensions related to Ukraine.

Speaking in an interview with broadcaster ZDF late Wednesday, Scholz, who is due to visit Washington Monday for talks with Biden, said that the buildup of Russian troops on Ukraine’s border underscored the importance of sending a clear message that any military attack threatening the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine would carry a “very high price.”

The new German leader rejected comments that Berlin hasn’t done enough to help Ukraine, saying “our allies know precisely” what Germany is doing. It has provided the most aid to Ukraine in recent years, he said, citing almost 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) funneled to stabilize Ukraine’s economic independence and “to help them stand on their own two feet.”

