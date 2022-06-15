(Bloomberg) -- German energy giant Uniper SE said it had received 25% less gas than contracted from Russia after Moscow curbed supplies via its biggest pipeline to Europe.

The Dusseldorf-based company said so far it’s been able to replace the missing volumes with natural gas from other sources, a Uniper spokesperson said by email on Wednesday.

Russia stepped up the use of energy as a weapon by further cutting natural gas shipments via the Nord Stream pipeline, a move that prompted Germany to accuse the Kremlin of trying to drive up prices.

Uniper is Germany’s biggest buyer of Russian gas. Gazprom PJSC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

