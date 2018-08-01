(Bloomberg) -- The ruble could plunge by as much as 15 percent and borrowing costs would spike to a three-year high if the U.S. goes ahead with proposals to impose sanctions on Russian government bonds, according to a new model developed by Citigroup Inc.

Moscow-based analysts at the bank said that such extreme moves would come from a “worst-case scenario” of sanctions that bar foreigners from holding domestic sovereign bonds, also known as OFZs. A move to sanction only new issuance would weaken the ruble by about 5 percent, they said.

“While no sanctions by the U.S. Congress seem likely for now due to the summer recess, risks that such restrictions will be implemented later on remain,” Citi analysts Ivan Tchakarov and Artem Zaigrin said in the research note published Wednesday. “The additional capital outflows generated by this event could ultimately weaken the ruble.”

Sentiment toward Russian debt and the ruble has been dented in recent weeks by renewed calls in Washington for more hard-hitting sanctions to punish the Kremlin for interference in the 2016 presidential elections. The nuclear option of going after sovereign debt is still seen as an unlikely scenario after a Treasury report earlier this year highlighted that it would be damaging to foreign investors who own about 28 percent the market.

The ruble weakened 0.6 percent to 62.89 against the dollar on Wednesday. Yields on OFZs maturing in 10 years climbed 3 basis points to 7.72 percent with the finance ministry only managing to sell about half of the 35 billion rubles ($557 million) of notes offered in two bond auctions.

Here’s an outline of what would happen under Citi’s model:

