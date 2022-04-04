(Bloomberg) -- The CDU-TEK unit of Russia’s Energy Ministry has delayed publication of oil-output data for March, citing technical difficulties, as the nation struggles to keep pumping rates stable amid international sanctions.

The preliminary figures for Russian March oil production that were set to come on April 2 have been delayed, with no information on when the data may be published, according to an emailed message from the unit.

As of late March, all three key indicators of the health of Russia’s oil industry -- output, exports and deliveries to refineries -- saw declines compared to the start of the month, according to Bloomberg calculations based on earlier CDU-TEK data.

Russia’s output from March 16-27 dipped below 11 million barrels a day, a level not seen since the start of the year and 1.2% lower than the first half of the month, the calculations show.

The nation, which accounts for about 10% of global production, is under pressure from restrictions imposed by western nations and their allies in retaliation to invasion of Ukraine. Only a few countries, including the U.S. and the U.K., have explicitly banned purchases of Russian oil and petroleum products.

Still, some other traditional buyers are shunning the fuel, causing the nation’s exports to plummet last month. Domestic demand for fuel has also dropped amid uncertainties over Russia’s economic growth. That double blow has forced the country’s refineries to reduce their processing volumes amid overstocking.

