(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia delivered a surprise cut in its key interest rate Friday, reversing some of the steep increase it made after the invasion of Ukraine as the ruble has recovered.

The central bank lowered the rate to 17% from 20% and said further cuts could be made at upcoming meetings if conditions permit.

The ruble lost as much as 40% of its value as the U.S. and its allies slapped sanctions on Russia in the wake of the Feb. 24 invasion, but has recovered in recent weeks thanks to capital controls imposed at the time, as well as continuing inflows of export revenues from sales of oil and gas.

“External conditions remain difficult and curtail Russia’s economic activity,” the central bank said in a statement. “Risks to financial stability remain,” it added, noting that price increases are no longer accelerating as fast as they had in the weeks immediately following the invasion.

