The Bank of Russia raised interest rates by 100 basis points for the third time in less than a year Friday, tightening credit further as inflation runs more than double its target.

The central bank’s move -- its eighth increase in a row -- lifts the key rate to 9.5% and was in line with the expectations of most economists in a Bloomberg survey.

The increase brings the total rise in the rate over the last year to 525 basis points. Global prices pressures have combined with local ones to push inflation to a six-year high of 8.73% in January.

Key Insights:

Fears the U.S. and its European allies may impose new sanctions on Russia in the event it invades Ukraine pushed the ruble lower early this year, even though the Kremlin says it has no plans to invade. The currency has since recovered much of the lost ground, but economists warn that geopolitical risks could persist and remain a pro-inflationary factor.

Household inflation expectations slipped a bit in January, according to the central bank, but remain near the highest level in years.

After Brazil, the Bank of Russia has been one of the most aggressive among emerging-market central banks in raising interest rates to combat inflation. President Vladimir Putin has regularly called on authorities to contain price growth, which polls show is a major concern for Russians.

Major central banks around the world have shifted toward tighter monetary-policy stances in recent weeks, with the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to raise rates as early as next month.

