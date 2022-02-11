Russia Delivers Third Jumbo Rate Hike, Warns of More to Come

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia delivered its third 100 basis-point hike in interest rates in less than a year and said another increase is possible at one of its next meetings.

The central bank’s latest move raises its key rate to 9.5%, in line with the expectations of the majority of economists in a Bloomberg survey. It was the eighth increase in a row.

“If the situation develops in line with the baseline forecast, the Bank of Russia holds open the prospect of further key rate increase at its upcoming meetings,” policy makers said in their statement. “The balance of risks has tilted even more towards pro-inflationary ones.”

The Bank of Russia has been among the most aggressive of emerging-market central banks in tightening monetary policy to rein in price growth.

But despite the central bank’s 525 basis points of increases to its key rate since March, inflation is at a six-year high. Global price pressures have combined with local factors to keep costs of goods and services rising even as credit has tightened and polls show the issue has become a top concern for Russians.

What Our Economists Say:

“The Bank of Russia is struggling to take control of an overheating economy. Even with today’s aggressive move, another hike in March sounds more likely than not.”

--Scott Johnson, Bloomberg Economics

Fears of possible new Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis also continue to pressure the ruble, though the currency has rebounded in the last week as hopes for diplomatic progress emerged. A weaker ruble fuels inflation by driving up local prices for imported goods.

There have been a few signs of stabilization lately, with January data released late Wednesday showing price growth running a bit below forecasts. Expectations for inflation a year from now also fell in January, according to the central bank.

The Bank of Russia said on Friday that its key rate could average 9%-11% in 2022, up from a previous range of 7.3%-8.3%. Policy makers also revised their inflation outlook higher and now predict price growth will end the year at 5%-6%.

