(Bloomberg) -- Here is a snapshot of what’s happening with Iran, its nuclear talks and energy markets.

Latest developments

The Iranian nuclear talks have been thrown into confusion by Russia’s demand over the weekend for a U.S. guarantee that sanctions over Moscow’s attack on Ukraine won’t affect its work with Tehran.

Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s top envoy at negotiations in Vienna, said Monday he would return to Tehran for a “short trip.” The Islamic Republic’s top security official, Ali Shamkhani, called for “new initiatives” from all sides to quickly conclude an agreement to restore the 2015 accord.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian earlier said Tehran “won’t allow any foreign actor to affect” its position.

Late last week, diplomats from most sides were saying a deal was just days away. The last major sticking point appeared to have been overcome on Saturday when Iran agreed to help the International Atomic Energy Agency finish a contentious investigation into its past activities. That was before Moscow’s demand, made by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The talks come as oil surges in the wake of Russia’s attack and as sanctions on Moscow tighten. A deal would limit Iran’s nuclear activities in return for an easing of sanctions, allowing Iranian crude back onto a tight global market.

Latest coverage

Oil

Crude rose again on Tuesday as the U.S. moved a step closer to imposing a ban on Russian imports, ratcheting up economic pressure on President Vladimir Putin.

Futures in New York rose above $121 a barrel after settling at the highest level since 2008 on Monday. The fallout from the war has upended markets, driving everything from wheat to nickel and natural gas higher and leaving the world bracing for an inflationary shock.

The return to the Iran deal is likely to come in stages that are implemented over several months, meaning that relief for oil importers would not come immediately even if a deal is reached soon.

