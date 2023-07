(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Investigative Committee detained Deputy Minister of Digital Development Maxim Parshin on corruption allegations, local news services reported Thursday.

Parshin is accused of taking a large bribe, state-run Tass cited the press service of Moscow’s Basmanny court as saying. The court is considering a request to place him in pre-trial detention until Sept. 12, the Interfax news service reported.

Parshin was appointed deputy minister of digital development, communications and mass media in August 2018. His detention was announced as President Vladimir Putin was taking part in a Future Technologies Forum in Moscow with a group of young scientists.

