(Bloomberg) -- Russia has detained two former executives from Carlsberg A/S who managed the Baltika Brewing Co. before it was seized by the state, and accused them of fraud as a fight over brand licenses heats up.

A judge ordered Denis Sherstennikov and Anton Rogachevsky to be held in jail until Dec. 30, during the investigation, according to the St. Petersburg court system’s Telegram channel. Another employee who is under investigation has left Russia, Fontanka media reported earlier.

The investigators allege that the employees transferred Baltika’s intellectual property rights worth at least 296 million rubles ($3.3 million) to Carlsberg Kazakhstan and another company for two decades, according to the court’s statement.

Baltika’s press service didn’t respond to a request for comment.

In July, Russia took control of Baltika, the local unit of Carlsberg, under a presidential decree targeting companies and individuals from “unfriendly” nations, and later appointed President Vladimir Putin’s ally Taimuraz Bolloyev to lead the brewer. Carlsberg had been planning to sell its Russian business before the seizure.

“It is appalling that the efforts of the Russian state to justify their illegal takeover of our business in Russia has now evolved into targeting innocent employees,” Carlsberg said in the statement and called the allegations “fake.”

Sherstennikov, the former president of Baltika, and Rogachevsky, one of his deputies, are accused of depriving the company of the ability to export certain products to seven countries, including Kazakhstan, Belarus and Mongolia, according to the court’s statement.

Last month, Carlsberg said that it will terminate all license agreements to produce, market and sell its international brands in Russia and that it sees no path to a negotiated exit from Russia after what the Danish brewer called an illegitimate takeover of its assets.

Baltika is challenging Carlsberg’s plan. Last month it got a St. Petersburg court to temporarily bar the termination of trademarks for Carlsberg brands in Russia. The next hearing, behind closed doors, is scheduled for Dec. 13, the Interfax news service said.

